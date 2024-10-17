Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Tidal Waves Devastate Kanyakumari: Over 100 Homes Flooded, Residents Evacuated

In Kanyakumari district, tidal waves measuring between 10 to 15 feet have wreaked havoc, inundating more than 100 houses in the coastal hamlets of Azhikkal and Pillaithoppu, leading to the evacuation of over 100 residents, including 58 women and 12 children, to a relief center.

In Kanyakumari district, tidal waves measuring between 10 to 15 feet have wreaked havoc, inundating more than 100 houses in the coastal hamlets of Azhikkal and Pillaithoppu, leading to the evacuation of over 100 residents, including 58 women and 12 children, to a relief center. The incident occurred on Wednesday, with seawater entering homes up to 50 meters past midnight, causing panic among local residents.

The combination of strong winds and high tides deposited significant amounts of sand inside the houses, prompting many to flee their homes in search of safety. In an effort to mitigate the damage, residents had previously placed sandbags in front of their homes to prevent further water and sand intrusion.

Local officials, including Revenue Divisional Officer S. Kaleeswari, alongside senior representatives from fisheries, revenue, the Tamil Nadu fire and rescue services department, and police, visited the affected areas to assess the situation. A JCB machine was deployed to create a passage to swiftly divert seawater from marooned houses.

The hamlets of Azhikkal and Pillaithoppu are low-lying, interconnected fishing communities, with minimal space between the habitations and the seashore. The locals have expressed concerns that the massive intrusion of seawater and sand is attributed to the absence of anti-sea erosion walls and groynes.

The situation has been exacerbated by a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, leading to sea surges and heavy rainfall in the Kanyakumari district. The India Meteorological Department has forecast that this depression is likely to move west-northwestward and cross the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh between Puducherry and Nellore, near Chennai, early Thursday morning.

Authorities are now taking steps to construct anti-sea erosion walls and groynes to protect the vulnerable coastal communities from future incidents.

