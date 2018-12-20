A panic is created among people living in Bagsera village in Bulandshahr district after a tiger was spotted in a farming field by the farmers. The matter has been reported to the forest department and police station who have now dispatched special team in search of the tiger in the area.

People residing in Bagsera village falling in Bulandshahr district’s near Anupshahr police station are tense after a tiger was spotted in a farming field in the area. Farmers are now tensed and having double thoughts in the mind to enter their farms for work. The localities in the area have already informed the police, forest department about a tiger which was spotted in the area, following which specific teams have been dispatched in search of the tiger.

The tiger was spotted by the locals in the farming filed when they had gone to work. Upon spotting the tiger there, a panic was created among the farmers who shouted saying there is a tiger in the field and came out. Hearing the shouting, the voice of the farmers, the locals gathered in the area and asked what was the matter. The farmers told that they had spotted a tiger in the field.

Watch: Tiger enters Anupshahar area of Bulandshahr seen in fields, forest dept team trying to nab while villagers living in fear pic.twitter.com/FXjCPwdJ0Y — Sanjay Bragta (@SanjayBragta) December 20, 2018

Following this, the locals and farmers in the village reported the matter to the forest department and police station. The forest department have now dispatched teams in search of the tiger in the area as people in the particular village are still tensed. According to reports, farmers also recorded a video of the tiger roaming in the farming field.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More