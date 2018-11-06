A war of words broke out between Maneka Gandhi and Sudhir Mungantiwar after the latter sanctioned the killing of tigress Avni, which had reportedly killed over 13 people in the past two years. Gandhi, who is also an animal rights activist, has argued that despite her repetitive requests to Mungantiwar for saving the tigress, the animal was killed.

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday upped the ante in ongoing fiasco surrounding the recent killing of maneater tigress Avni as she called for the immediate resignation of Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader reiterated that the state administration should have been more patient and sensitive towards handling the rampant-running tigress and demanded the state government to fix the responsibility of killing the animal.

Tigress #Avni could have been saved if Maharashtra forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had been little more patient, sensitive and persistent. Request you to fix responsibility of killing&consider removing the minister from his post: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi to Maharashtra CM pic.twitter.com/gkOGDhTVn4 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2018

The Maharashtra forest minister hit back at her saying, “If (Maneka Gandhi) thinks any tiger or tigress should not be killed even if it is a man-eater, then the decision should be taken by the Centre.”

Maneka wanted the tigress to be tranquilised and ultimately saved, but her requests were condoned. A sharp-shooter Shafat Ali Khan was hired to hunt the tigress down.

Maneka Gandhi, who serves as the Women and Child Development minister in PM Modi cabinet, further stressed that Mungantiwar has been repeatedly calling Shafat Ali Khan to kill animals in Maharashtra and she has strongly condemned his actions.

Earlier on Sunday, Gandhi said despite repeated requests by the forest department and people from all over India, Mugantiwar ordered the kill. “This is the third tiger being killed on the directions of the environment and forest minister. Earlier, a dozen leopards and 300 wild boars have been killed on his directions. I am shocked that such a person is continuing to hold a ministerial position,” she added.

However, Mungantiwar has defended himself saying that the tigress had already killed 13 people and it was only on the guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) that the decision to kill Avni was taken.

