Just a couple of hours after Union Minister Maneka Gandhi demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar over the killing of tigress Avni, the latter launched a stinging attack at Gandhi. Mungantiwar said that he will leave his post if Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis deems him unfit for it and that Maneka Gandhi has no authority to remove him from the ministerial position. The Maha forest minister also requested the Women and Child Development minister to focus on dealing with malnutrition and child deaths in the country rather than seeking his resignation.

While speaking to media after Maneka Gandhi’s demand of his resignation, Sudhir Mungantiwar said that if party chief and Maharashtra CM think that he is a burden, then they can remove him but that can’t be decided by Maneka Gandhi and, moreover, she is not authorised to do so.

She (Maneka Gandhi) should work against malnutrition and child deaths, rather than seeking someone's resignation. I also think tigers are important but I feel human life is equally important.Don't know what she doesn't understand: S Mungantiwar, State Forest Minister #TigressAvni pic.twitter.com/hznAiC9Zaf — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2018

Perplexed at her unrelenting stance in the matter, the state forest minister went on to suggest that Maneka Gandhi should work against malnutrition and child deaths, rather than seeking someone’s resignation. “I also think tigers are important but I feel human life is equally important. Don’t know what she doesn’t understand,” added Mungantiwar.

Earlier in the day, Maneka Gandhi, who is also an animal rights activist, had torn into Mungantiwar condemning him for killing the tigress Avni and wrote to Maha CM demanding his immediate resignation. She further added that despite her repetitive requests to tranquilise and contain the threat of the animal, Avni was killed nonetheless on the orders of the state forest minister.

Last week, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Maneka Gandhi came at loggerheads after man-eater tigress Avni, who was reportedly responsible for killing at least 13 people, was shot down on the forest department’s orders.

