'Man-eating' tigress Avni killed: Animal rights activists had strongly opposed forest officials' decision to issue a shoot at sight order for the leonine creature and a petition on online platform change.org to save tigress Avni and her two cubs garnered over 54,000 signatures. On 11 September, the Supreme Court heard the petitions challenging the Bombay High Court's decision which gave the forest department a go-ahead to implement its order to tranquillize or shoot the tigress.

Locals in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra celebrated after ‘man-eater’ tigress Avni also known as T-1 was killed using Calvin Klein cologne inside the Pandharkawda forest, Ralegaon, on Friday night. According to reports, Maharashtra forest officials used a bottle of Calvin Klein Obsession cologne scent near camera traps to lure the dreaded animal, the tigress reportedly killed 14 people, to a place where they can surround her and finally they succeeded in their attempt. Her postmortem will be conducted at Nagpur’s Gorewada Rescue Centre, the ANI reported.

The Maharashtra forest department had to declare Avni as a “man-eater” after it found that the six-year-old tigress, along with two of her cubs, consumed 60 per cent of a human corpse in September 2018. According to reports, Avni had claimed at least 9 lives till September this year. Earlier, Maharashtra forest department had hired private hunter Nawab Shafaat Ali Khan from Hyderabad to help track the elusive man-eating’ tigress but failed to capture her. shooter Shafat Ali Khan had also commissioned a powered hang glider and invited his friend Arjuna awardee golfer Jyoti Randhawa with his two dogs to track down the tigress.

#FirstVisuals of 'man-eater' tigress Avni (T1) that was killed in Maharashtra's Yavatmal last night. She had allegedly killed 14 people. Her postmortem will be conducted at Nagpur's Gorewada Rescue Centre. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/eH1jDLf511 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018

#Maharashtra: Locals in Yavatmal celebrate after 'man-eater' tigress Avni (T1) was killed in last night. She had allegedly killed 14 people. pic.twitter.com/wxN0yvT0Xw — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018

A team of private hunters, horses and elephants were also sent inside the Pandharkawda forest to shoot the animal on sight.

