The states where the cases are increasing at an alarming rate are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala. 63,294 new Covid-19 infections have been reported by the state of Maharashtra in the past 24-hours while Uttar Pradesh reported 12,748 new infections.

India is set to speed up its vaccination drive as the country battles the 2nd wave of Coronavirus. As per the Union Health Ministry, over 1,68,912 new Covid-19 cases have been registered in the past 24-hours, taking the number of active cases to 1,35,27,717.

As the 2nd wave rages, India has also stepped up its vaccination drive by kicking off the “Tike Utsav” where the ongoing vaccination drive has been expanded. 1,21,56,529 people in India has also recovered from Covid-19 meetings are being held by top leaders to discuss ways to curb the spread.