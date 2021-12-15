"Talks underway with the Centre after withdrawal of 3 farm laws. Our movement is suspended, not withdrawn," said Tikait in his statement to the media on Wednesday.

Protesting farmers have started returning to their homes from protest sites along Delhi’s borders with neighbouring states. Farmers from Ghazipur, Tikri, Singhu, and Kaushambi borders have started vacating the protest sites after their year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws came to an end.

Bhartiya Kisan Union(BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has also left for his home in UP’s Sisauli. Speaking to ANI, Rakesh Tikait had earlier said, “All farmers will be leaving the protest sites by December 15. The next meeting of SKM will be on January 15.”

“I am thankful to everyone who has been with us. I also extend my gratitude to the people who ran langars, villagers who brought essentials for us. Talks underway with the Centre after withdrawal of 3 farm laws. Our movement is suspended, not withdrawn,” said Tikait in his statement to the media on Wednesday before embarking for his home.

Moreover, Samyukt Kisan Morcha(SKM) has warned the central government, “If the government does not fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation.”