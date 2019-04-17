TikTok banned in India: Apple and Google have blocked video-sharing app TikTok in India after a ban imposed by the top court. Petitioners have argued that the app spreads pornography. The next hearing of the case is on April 24. After the ban, social media users have flooded the Internet with hilarious memes and reactions.

An obsession among Indian youngsters, the popular app TikTok has been banned in India. TikTok, which acquired huge popularity in India, is used to make short clips in which Individuals can lip-sync and dance on their favorite tracks. Post the ban, Google and Apple have removed the app from the app/play stores. However, the users that have already installed TikTok are still able to use it. The move comes after Madras High court’s ruling to remove the app alleging that it spreads pornography.

After TikTok ban, social media is flooded with hilarious reactions from Internet users. From funny memes to calling it a day of mouning for Instagram influencers, Twitter is a sight to behold today as it is sure to make you laugh out loud. Interestingly, Non Tik Tok are also appreciating the move as a relief as it will cleanse Instagram.

Take a look at how social media users are reacting to TikTok ban:

Finally😃Some clean up as Instagram has something else to show up now😂😂😂Relief😋 #TikTokban — P a l l a v i (@pallzie) April 17, 2019

India is safe now.

A major threat for younger and upcoming Generations has been Blocked.

A Day to Celebrate.🥂🥂#TikTokban — Beingamrit19 (@Beingamrit191) April 17, 2019

After ban of tik tok Every tik tok actors are on strike 😂😂#TikTokban — Shaikh Rehan (@rey__shaikh) April 17, 2019

Alot of people to go unemployed after #TikTokban.

Modiji are you listening? — akshay aswani (@iakshaay) April 17, 2019

Saddened to hear about demise of Tiktok India. 😁😅 2 minutes of Silence for the tiktok users who mentioned Actors in their Bio

#TikTokban #tiktokbanIndia pic.twitter.com/lbF2Q3EbWy — Ashish Tiwari (@iam_ashishT901) April 17, 2019

TikTok is banned.

If this is not acche din then what is?

😁😁😁#TikTok #TikTokban pic.twitter.com/lEV7mzLeC4 — Shwetabh Shashwat (@shwetabh_) April 17, 2019

A much needed respite. This app was a nuisance. #TikTokban https://t.co/wTN06sfCNW — Nayeem نعيم (@nayeempeerzada) April 17, 2019

In a statement, Google has underlined that it adheres to local laws and refuses to comment on individual apps. Apple as well as TikTok are yet to comment on the move. However, TikTok had earlier said in a statement that they have faith in the Indian judicial system. The company added that they are optimistic that the decision will be well received by millions of users.

Latest analytics show that TikTok has been downloaded about 240 million times in India while 30 million users joined the app in the month of January. The ruling passed by the top court has been challenged by Bytedance who has alleged that it is against freedom of speech in India. They argue that a very small part proportion of content on TikTok was inappropriate. The case is scheduled for the next hearing on April 24. However, it poses a huge threat to TikTok’s future business prospects in India.

