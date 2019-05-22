Delhi's Najafgarh Tik Tok celebrity, Mohit Mor was shot dead by three unidentified men on Tuesday. The victim had over five lakh followers on the social media app tik tok.

A Social media celebrity and a gym trainer was shot dead on Tuesday by three unidentified men in South West Delhi’s Najafgarh. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Mohit Mor, who had over five lakh followers on the social media app tik tok.

The incident took place around 5 pm on Tuesday when he visited a local photocopy shop belonging to his friend. Mor was sitting on a sofa at the shop when three bike-borne assailants entered the shop and pumped five bullets into him. After the incident the accused fled from the spot.

A police officer investigating into the matter said that the 13 bullets were fired at him. The entire sequence of events has been caught in the CCTV. In the footage, the three assailants could be seen intercepting Mohit and shooting him multiple times. One of the assailants removed his helmet during the incident and his face was caught in the CCTV. The victim was rushed to nearby hospitals where he was declared dead.

Reports say that the victim’s friend told police that the victim’s popularity on TikTok could have led to friction between him and the locals. The victim had reportedly made some videos mocking his rivals. Police have formed a special team to develop the accused’s photographs and nab him.

However, a case of murder had been registered at Dwarka police station, Delhi and further investigation are underway. The police have ruled out gang rivalry in the murder and said it could possibly a case of personal rivalry. The victim did not have any previous criminal record.

Meanwhile, victim’s Tik Tok and Instagram account comments and Call Details Record (CDR) are been traced to ascertain his enmity with anyone on social media that may help the police to investigate and crack the case.

Mohit in his Tik Tok videos touched upon the subjects of communal harmony, loss of parents and good samaritanism. According to police, he also enacted famous Bollywood scenes.

