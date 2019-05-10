Time magazine features PM Narendra Modi on cover with a controversial headline: India's divider in chief, reads the cover photo of American news magazine Time that features Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The cover of the international magazine has not gone down well with people across India as it criticised PM Modi and the five-years of his government in India.

Time magazine features PM Narendra Modi on cover with a controversial headline: India’s divider in chief, reads the cover photo of American news magazine Time that features Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The cover of the international magazine has not gone down well with people across India as it criticised PM Modi and the five-years of his government in India. The controversial bit has been taken by an article published in the magazine. The opinion piece, written by Aatish Taseer, has questioned whether India could endure another five years of a Modi government. Well, this is not the first time that the New York-based magazine had criticised PM Modi or had featured him on the cover of its edition.

While the article has been featured on Time’s digital portal, the weekly edition is yet to be released on May 20, 2019. Undoubtedly, the cover of Time magazine can send waves across the political spectrum ahead of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019. There is no denying to the fact that the magazine has questioned the leader of the world’s largest democracy with the controversial cover.

The article published in Time commended former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who gave the idea of secularism to newly independent India. PM Modi, on the other hand, “demonstrated no desire to foster brotherly feeling between Hindus and Muslims,” the article read.

The cover story also stated a detailed report on the Gujarat massacre when thousands of Muslims were killed by Hindu mobs. It also stated how BJP tried to work for the Hindu community in particular.

Earlier in 2012, the magazine had featured PM Modi on its cover with an article applauding him for development of Gujarat, which he served as the chief minister for 10 years. The magazine had described him as a controversial, ambitious and shrewd politician. It was the first time any regional leader of India was featured on Time’s cover.

