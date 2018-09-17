Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne Benioff are buying one of the most renowned, successful and impactful, the Time magazine for $190 million from Meredith Corp. According to reports, it is going to be a personal investment of Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne Benioff as Salesforce.com will not interfere in operations and journalistic decisions of the magazine.

Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne Benioff are buying the Time magazine for $ 190 million from Meredith Corp. According to reports, the purchase of Time Magazine is going to be Benioff’s personal investment and the transaction is unrelated to Salesforce.com. According to industry insiders, Benioff’s will not interfere in magazine’s operations and journalistic or editorial decisions. Also, the current executive team, which is leading one of the most successful publications in the world, will continue to deliver and manage the magazine.

Speaking on the purchase of Time magazine by Salesforce.com Marc Benioff, Meredith president and CEO Tom Harty said that they are pleased to find such passionate buyers — Marc and Lynne Benioff — for the established brand. He added that for over 90 years, Time magazine has been covering and bringing to the world the most significant events, shaping the global conversation.

Moreover, Time magazine editor in chief Edward Felsenthal while speaking to the employees of the magazine said that the purchase of the magazine will have no connection to the Salesforce.com. Felsenthal informed staffers that they were fortunate to have Marc and Lynn guidance and mentorship to build a new company.

Sharing the objective, Benioff in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, said that they were investing the company with tremendous impact on the world. The deal is expected to close in 30 days.

American cloud computing company headquartered Salesforce.com Inc. has its headquarters in San Francisco, California. Salesforce.com is into commercial applications business indulging in social networking through acquisition and internal development.

