A timer device with Ammonium Nitrate and RDX was used in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) recovered from a house in northeast Delhi’s Old Seemapuri on Thursday, said National Security Guard (NSG). The elite NSG wing under the Ministry of Home Affairs also told ANI that the IED was recovered from the second floor of a house and its weight was approximately 2.5 kg to 3 kg. A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the NSG diffused the IED soon after it arrived at the spot around 2.45 pm following information regarding the explosive received from the Delhi Police.

The NSG also said that a detailed post-analysis chemical report of the explosive will be submitted to the Delhi Police soon.

The Delhi Police informed the NSG soon after the IED was recovered from an unattended bag. The recovery of the IED left security agencies into a tizzy as a similar kind of explosive was recovered from east Delhi’s Ghazipur Flower Market on January 14. It was a major security threat just two weeks ahead of Republic Day celebrations then.

Officials from the Special Cell of Delhi Police have started an inquiry and multiple agencies also engaged meanwhile to get inputs regarding the recovery of the IED.