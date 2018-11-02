Tinsukia killings: The All India Trinamool Congress turned its Twitter and Facebook DPs into black in a show of solidarity with the All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF) on Friday. Meanwhile, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has decided to organize rallies across West Bengal to protest the brutal killings. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condemned the killing of the innocent people. Questioning if the recent incident was an outcome of the NRC development, Mamata said the perpetrators must be punished at the earliest.

All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF) has called a 12-hour shutdown in Tinsukia as a mark of protest against the murder of 5 people by suspected ULFA terrorists in Bishnoimukh village near Dhola-Sadiya bridge on Thursday. The All India Trinamool Congress turned its Twitter and Facebook DPs into black in a show of solidarity with the All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF) on Friday. Meanwhile, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has decided to organize rallies across West Bengal to protest the brutal killings. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condemned the killing of the innocent people. Questioning if the recent incident was an outcome of the NRC development, Mamata said the perpetrators must be punished at the earliest.

According to Tinsukia Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal, the attack was reportedly planned as against the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. Six motorcycle-borne men opened indiscriminate fire at a group of men who were playing ludo at an eatery in Kherbai village around 7:00 pm on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Subal Das, Dhanai Namsudra, Anant Biswas, Shyamal Biswas and Abinash Biswas and they belonged to neighbouring West Bengal, added Sonowal. Meanwhile, the Indian Army has launched a massive counter-insurgency operation along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border while the Assam Rifles is keeping a vigil on the porous Indo-Myanmar border.

Assam: Visuals from Tinsukia. All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation has called a 12-hour shutdown in the district today in protest against the murder of 5 people by ULFA terrorists in Bishnoimukh village near Dhola-Sadiya bridge yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9GyPMvnUjq — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018

Condemning the incident, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that the Assam government will take the strongest action against perpetrators of this heinous crime and he has directed all law enforcing agencies to maintain peace and take stern action against anybody trying to destabilise our peaceful society and state.

On Friday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to condemn the killings in Tinsukia. However, the ULFA(I), in a statement released on 2 November denied any involvement in the killing of the five people, reports said.

