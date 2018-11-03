Several Bengali groups clashed with the state police and security personnel deployed in the area on Saturday amid the 24-hour bandh called by the All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (AABYSF) over the killing of 5 Bengali Hindus in Assam's Tinsukia district by suspected ULFA terrorists. The police on Friday arrested two leaders of the pro-talk faction of the militant organisation, however, the situation remains tense.

Several Bengali groups clashed with the state police and security personnel deployed in the area

2 days after the killing of 5 Bengali Hindus in Assam’s Tinsukia district by suspected ULFA terrorists, several Bengali groups clashed with the state police and security personnel deployed in the area amid the 24-hour bandh called by the All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (AABYSF). The police on Friday arrested two leaders of the pro-talk faction of the militant organisation, however, the situation remains tense.

Though the police arrested of the pro-talks ULFA leaders, there are several reports from the police officials hinting towards the involvement of Paresh Baruh-led anti-talks ULFA in the killings.

After the arrest, Pro-talks leader and ULFA general secretary Anup Chetia blamed certain organisations and government for the attack. Anti-talks Ulfa is getting fresh recruits for a section of youths is getting disillusioned, he was quoted by Hindustan Times.

The arrests were made on the basis of an inflammatory speech by Pro-talks ULFA leaders Mrinal Hazarika and Jiten Dutta. They had allegedly threatened the Bengali Hindus of dire consequences for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to change the definition of illegal migrants in the state.

Earlier, keeping in view the deteriorating situation, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the government would take action against people, organisations, media and public representatives who made inflammatory statements in the past that led to the incident on Thursday.

Warning of stern action against those involved in the killings, Sonowal rushed 3 ministers to the site. The government has also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh and government jobs to the families of the victims.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More