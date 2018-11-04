Tinsukia killings live updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent a 4-member delegation led by Trinamool MP Derek O Brien comprising Mamata Bala Thakur, Nadimul Haq and Mahua Moitra to meet the family members of the 5 men who were allegedly killed by ULFA in Assam.

Tinsukia killings live updates: Amid the tense situation in Assam’s Tinsukia district, where 5 people were allegedly killed by the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) terrorists, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent a 4-member delegation led by Trinamool MP Derek O Brien to meet the family members of the victims. With Derek O Brien, Mamata Bala Thakur, Nadimul Haq and Mahua Moitra also arrived in Assam’s Dibrugarh to express their condolences.

Earlier, expressing her anguish over the killings, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that an environment of violence has been created in the country. According to the reports, Thursday evening, five Bengali men, including two of a family, were killed by the ULFA’s Paresh Baruah group near the banks of the Lohit river at Dhola in Tinsukia district.

Assam: TMC delegation led by Derek O Brien arrives in Dibrugarh, they are going to Tinsukhia to meet families of the five people killed by ULFA terrorists pic.twitter.com/EUMfslB2EC — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

Here are the live updates of Tinsukia killings:

