Tinsukia killings live updates: Amid the tense situation in Assam’s Tinsukia district, where 5 people were allegedly killed by the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) terrorists, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent a 4-member delegation led by Trinamool MP Derek O Brien to meet the family members of the victims. With Derek O Brien, Mamata Bala Thakur, Nadimul Haq and Mahua Moitra also arrived in Assam’s Dibrugarh to express their condolences.
Earlier, expressing her anguish over the killings, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that an environment of violence has been created in the country. According to the reports, Thursday evening, five Bengali men, including two of a family, were killed by the ULFA’s Paresh Baruah group near the banks of the Lohit river at Dhola in Tinsukia district.
Here are the live updates of Tinsukia killings:
TMC delegation met with kin of the victims and assured them that Trinamool Congress is with them and will provide every kind of help they needed.
Trinamool Congress leaders meeting with the bereaved families in Tinsukia district of Assam. According to the reports, the 5 Bengali men, including 2 from the same family, were allegedly killed by the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) terrorists. On the other side, ULFA refuted the allegations and denied its involvement in the incident.
TMC delegation headed by MP Derek O Brien comprising Mamata Bala Thakur, Nadimul Haq and Mahua Moitra met the family members of 5 Bengali men who were allegedly shot dead by the ULFA terrorists.
As per the reports, the TMC delegation led by MP Derek O Brien has arrived in Assam's Dibrugarh district and will go to the Tinsukia to meet the family members of the 5 men who were allegedly killed by the ULFA terrorists a few days ago.