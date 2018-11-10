Tipu Jayanti 2018 protests LIVE updates: Protests were held in Madikeri in Karnataka on Saturday morning ahead of state government’s celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of the 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan. Amid shutdown, security has been tightened in the area. For smooth celebrations, section 144 has been imposed at various places, such as Kodagu, Hubli and Dharwad. The JDS-Congress government headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy earlier this week had said that Tipu Jayanti would be held in the state on November 10 as it previous Congress’ policy, following which the BJP had appealed the state government to drop the plans.
Media reports said JDS leader Kumaraswamy has decided to skip event citing health issues. A statement from the leader’s team said doctors have adviced him to take rest this weekend and is scheduled to spend time with his family and does not engage in official engagements to avoid stress.
Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP has claimed that the JDS leader was skipping the Tipu Jayanti because of the dichotomy within the coalition partners. Kumaraswamy has given the permission to conduct such an event only to “appease” former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.
Live Updates
BJP workers detained
Hubli: The Karnataka Police have detained BJP workers led by BJP MP Prahlad Joshi towards Mini Vidhana Soudha to protest against Tipu Jayanti celebrations.
Bengaluru: Karnakata Minister DK Shivakumar arrives for Tipu Jayanti celebrations at Vidhana Soudha.
According to reports, senior Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara will inaugurate the Tipu Jayanti in the absence of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.
Tight security to maintain law and order at Madikeri
Tight security at Madikeri amid the massive shutdown, which has been called by BJP. Section 144 imposed at various places
Karnataka: Various groups protesting against #TipuJayanti celebrations in Madikeri detained by police. pic.twitter.com/6RzQNgMWRk— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018
Visuals from outside Tipu Sultan's palace in Bengaluru
Visuals from outside Tipu Sultan's palace in Bengaluru were shared by news agency ANI. Protests, demonstrations were held in Madikeri against Tipu Jayanti.
#Karnataka: #Visuals from outside Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace in Bengaluru. #TipuJayanthi pic.twitter.com/K8kahavhOZ— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018
BJP workers raise solgans against Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations
BJP workers raise slogans in the office of the Deputy Commissioner against the celebrations of the Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary.
Madikeri: BJP workers raise slogans in the premises of the Deputy Commissioner's office protesting against #TipuJayanthi celebrations being held there. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/VC4k1IPV3Y— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah along with Karnataka Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah along with Karnataka Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in Bangalore on Saturday during the Tipu Jayanthi
Karnataka Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan met former CM Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru today. #TipuJayanthi celebrations are being observed by the state govt today. pic.twitter.com/IakUU4o8zQ— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018
Protest in Madikeri ahead of Tipu Jayanti
PI Srividya, Deputy Commissioner says we have taken all necessary measures. If somebody violates law & order the police will stringent action against him.
We have taken all precautionary measures. If somebody violates law & order the police will take strict action: PI Srividya, Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu on security arrangements for #TipuJayanthi. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/SRzEEiozSi— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018