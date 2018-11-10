Tipu Jayanti 2018 protests LIVE updates: Protests broke out in Madikeri in Karnataka on Saturday morning, November 10, before the state government-sponsored celebrations for the birth anniversary of the 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan. Media reports said JDS leader Kumaraswamy has decided to skip event citing health issues.

Amid shutdown, security has been tightened in the area. For smooth celebrations, section 144 has been imposed at various places, such as Kodagu, Hubli and Dharwad

Tipu Jayanti 2018 protests LIVE updates: Protests were held in Madikeri in Karnataka on Saturday morning ahead of state government’s celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of the 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan. Amid shutdown, security has been tightened in the area. For smooth celebrations, section 144 has been imposed at various places, such as Kodagu, Hubli and Dharwad. The JDS-Congress government headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy earlier this week had said that Tipu Jayanti would be held in the state on November 10 as it previous Congress’ policy, following which the BJP had appealed the state government to drop the plans.

Media reports said JDS leader Kumaraswamy has decided to skip event citing health issues. A statement from the leader’s team said doctors have adviced him to take rest this weekend and is scheduled to spend time with his family and does not engage in official engagements to avoid stress.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP has claimed that the JDS leader was skipping the Tipu Jayanti because of the dichotomy within the coalition partners. Kumaraswamy has given the permission to conduct such an event only to “appease” former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

