Tirupati Laddoo Row: Old Inscriptions Portrays How To Use Ghee In Prasad

The controversy surrounding the use of beef tallow and fish oil in the sacred Tirupati Laddoo has brought to light historical records emphasizing the importance of using pure ingredients in the holy prasadam. New insights have emerged regarding ancient guidelines on handling and ensuring the purity of materials, particularly ghee, used in temple rituals.

According to a report by The Hindu, inscriptions found on the walls of the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala mention strict measures that were followed to prevent any form of adulteration in the prasadam. These inscriptions, which date back between the 8th and 18th centuries, provide valuable insights into the meticulous care taken to maintain the sanctity of offerings.

The report highlights that the Tirumala and Tirupati temples contain over 1,150 inscriptions, with around 700 of them etched on the walls of the Tirumala temple alone. Written in various languages such as Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, these inscriptions offer detailed accounts of temple operations and rituals. One specific inscription from 1019 CE refers to the careful packaging and transportation of ghee to Tirumala, emphasizing its importance in temple rituals.

The inscription reveals that during this period, a royal officer was appointed to oversee the temple’s offerings and services, following concerns raised by devotees. This officer was tasked with ensuring that ghee, which was essential for both the preparation of prasadam and the lighting of the eternal lamp, was properly packed and transported to the temple daily.

The translated version of the inscription, found on the northern wall of the first Prakaram of the temple’s Ananda Nilayam, mentions that 23 pon (an ancient unit of weight) of ghee was used for the “paricharakam” service. This role was integral to the temple’s operations, ensuring the purity of ghee and other materials used in worship.

The report also states that this inscription marks the first recorded instance of a committee being formed to investigate any lapses in temple services, including the maintenance of worship and food offerings to Lord Venkateswara.

These revelations come at a time when there is widespread concern over reports alleging the use of beef tallow in the Tirupati Laddoo. Beef tallow, a product derived from the fatty tissue of beef, is commonly used for cooking at high temperatures. It is a form of saturated fat, similar in texture to soft butter.

The resurfacing of these historical records serves as a reminder of the long-standing tradition of preserving the purity and sanctity of ingredients used in temple offerings. The revelations also highlight the vigilance with which such practices were enforced in ancient times, especially in light of modern-day concerns about adulteration.