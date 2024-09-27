Tirupati laddu Alleged Adulteration: Naidu’s Andhra Govt Forms SIT

Home
A nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. In a late-night order on Thursday, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad announced the government’s decision to form the SIT to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus. 

Naidu declared from his Undavalli home that the government would set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on September 22. He states that if these accusations prove right, strict action will be taken.

Chandrababu Naidu’s Concern

Chandrababu Naidu has previously raised concerns about the laddus, a ‘prasad’ offering at the Tirumala temple, compromising the sanctity of the temple. He described the act as sacrilegious

He has accused the previous YSRCP-led government of allowing Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees the Sri Venkateswara temple, to use these ingredients, including fish oils and animal fats, hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community, for whom the Tirupati laddus hold immense religious significance.

About the SIT

The SIT will be led by Guntur Range Inspector General of Police Sarvashresth Tripathi. The other members include Visakha Range Deputy Inspector General Gopinath Jetty, YSR District Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Raju, Tirupati Additional SP Venkata Rao, DSPs G. Seetharama Rao and Sivanarayana Swamy, along with officers from the police and intelligence services. The team has been given full authority to seek assistance from any government department and can call upon experts to aid in their investigation.

Opposition Questons The Claims

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) suspects the newly formed SIT to be partial as it will be directlyreporting to the state government. Instead, they have asked for a Supreme Court-monitored probe for more independent investigation.

Former Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy said the outcome of the probe should not be dictated by an investigation agency controlled by the current government. He suggested that a central investigative body should take over to ensure transparency.

Overall, the SIT is ordered to investigate the matter comprehensively, while the opposition seeks a government-independent committee for an impartial investigation. The issue has now become a concern for many as it is directly associated with the religious faith of Hindus and the scaredness of the temple.

