Thursday, September 19, 2024
Tirupati Laddu Controversy: AP CM Naidu Accuses Previous Government Of Using Animal Fat

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ignited a political firestorm by accusing the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of using animal fat instead of ghee to prepare the renowned Tirupati laddus, offered as 'prasad' at the sacred Sri Venkateswara Temple.

Tirupati Laddu Controversy: AP CM Naidu Accuses Previous Government Of Using Animal Fat

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ignited a political firestorm by accusing the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of using animal fat instead of ghee to prepare the renowned Tirupati laddus, offered as ‘prasad’ at the sacred Sri Venkateswara Temple.

Speaking at a meeting of the NDA legislature party, Naidu claimed, “Even Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients… they used animal fat instead of ghee.” He asserted that under his administration, pure ghee is now being utilized, along with enhanced sanitation measures at the temple, leading to improved quality of the prasad.

Political Fallout and Reactions

Naidu’s remarks have drawn sharp responses from various political figures, including Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who expressed shock at the allegations. “The Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am appalled to learn that the Jagan administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati prasadam,” Lokesh posted on X, emphasizing the government’s failure to respect the religious sentiments of devotees.

YSR Congress leaders have dismissed Naidu’s accusations as “malicious.” YSRCP leader YV Subba Reddy condemned the statements as damaging to the sanctity of Tirumala and the faith of millions. “Naidu’s remarks regarding Tirumala prasadam are truly vile,” he stated, challenging Naidu to take an oath with his family to support his claims, as he and his family would do the same to affirm their faith.

Calls for Investigation

The controversy has also drawn attention from the opposition. YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, called for a high-level committee or a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry to uncover the truth. In her post, she argued that Naidu’s claims were damaging to the temple’s prestige and called for accountability, insisting that if there is no political motivation behind his allegations, an investigation is warranted.

Impact on Religious Sentiment

The dispute surrounding the preparation of the Tirupati laddu is particularly sensitive, given the temple’s significance to millions of Hindus. The laddus, which are believed to be blessed by the deity, play a vital role in the rituals and offerings at the temple. Naidu’s allegations, if proven, could have severe implications for public trust and the religious sentiments of devotees.

