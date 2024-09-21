Tirupati Laddu Row: AR Dairy Denies Allegations of Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddu Ghee Amid Controversy

AR Dairy, a Tamil Nadu-based supplier of ghee to the renowned Tirumala Tirupati temple, has strongly denied allegations of animal fat being present in its products. The company, under scrutiny following claims of impurities in the Tirupati laddu, firmly stated that its ghee is made from pure cow milk. The allegations surfaced after a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) report claimed the presence of “beef tallow,” “pig lard,” and “fish oil” in the famous laddu offered to devotees at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.

Allegations Spark Outrage

On Thursday, the TDP cited a laboratory report suggesting that the Tirupati laddus contained animal fat, sparking widespread outrage. According to the report, substances like beef tallow, pig lard, and fish oil were detected in the laddus, which are produced and distributed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the temple body responsible for managing the temple and laddu production.

AR Dairy Food Private Limited, one of the ghee suppliers to the temple, was accused of providing substandard products. The company, which has been in operation since 1995 and is managed by directors Rajasekaran R, Suria Prabha R, and Srinivasan SR, responded by refuting the claims and defending its product quality.

AR Dairy’s Response

In a statement to news agency PTI, AR Dairy asserted that it had only supplied milk, not ghee, to the TTD in the months of June and July. The company also emphasized that every batch of milk sent to the temple body was accompanied by accredited laboratory reports to ensure the product’s quality.

Rajasekaran R, one of the directors of AR Dairy, told News18, “There is no possibility of the presence of animal fat in the ghee. We are using only cow milk for our ghee. Each and every batch is tested, and we have laboratory reports. The ghee we produce is dispatched only after proper testing.”

Another official from AR Dairy also questioned the credibility of the report, noting that the laboratory in Gujarat that conducted the test did not reveal its name. “Their report also needs to be analysed,” the official added.

Other Milk Suppliers Deny Impurities

AR Dairy is not the only company under scrutiny. Other milk suppliers, including the dairy giant Amul, have also denied any impurities in their milk products. The controversy has caused significant concern among devotees and the general public, given the religious and cultural importance of the Tirupati laddus.

Political Row and Government Response

The allegations have escalated into a political row, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu blaming the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for introducing animal fat into the preparation of the Tirupati laddu. Naidu claimed that the practice began under the former administration, further fueling the controversy.

Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi has called for a thorough investigation into the matter, while Union Health Minister JP Nadda has requested a report from the Andhra Pradesh government. Authorities are now tasked with getting to the bottom of the claims and ensuring the purity of the sacred offerings at the Tirumala temple.