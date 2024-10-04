Tirupati Laddu Row: Supreme Court Launches New Investigation; Forms Five-Member Special Investigation Team

The Supreme Court has mandated a renewed inquiry into the ongoing Tirupati laddu issue and set up a five member SIT team.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court, on Friday, has mandated a renewed inquiry into the ongoing Tirupati laddu issue. The court has established a new five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), state police, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Court’s Stance on Political Interference

In a clear message regarding the integrity of the legal proceedings, the bench, consisting of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, emphasized that the court will not permit its processes to be exploited as a “political battleground.” This ruling came in response to multiple petitions requesting a court-supervised investigation into the allegations surrounding the laddu.

The bench remarked, “We don’t want this to turn into a political drama,” highlighting their commitment to a fair investigation free from external influences.

Government’s Role in the Investigation

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta addressed the court, stressing the unacceptability of any truth behind the allegations made in the case. He proposed that a senior official from the central government could oversee the SIT’s investigation to ensure its integrity.

As the hearing progressed on September 30, the Supreme Court sought Mehta’s assistance in determining whether the state-appointed SIT should continue its investigation or if an independent agency should take over the proceedings. The court requested the top law officer to reflect on this issue and provide guidance on the best course of action.

This is a developing story, and further updates are expected soon.