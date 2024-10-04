Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Tirupati Laddu Row: Supreme Court Launches New Investigation; Forms Five-Member Special Investigation Team

The Supreme Court has mandated a renewed inquiry into the ongoing Tirupati laddu issue and set up a five member SIT team.

Tirupati Laddu Row: Supreme Court Launches New Investigation; Forms Five-Member Special Investigation Team

In a significant development, the Supreme Court, on Friday, has mandated a renewed inquiry into the ongoing Tirupati laddu issue. The court has established a new five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), state police, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Court’s Stance on Political Interference

In a clear message regarding the integrity of the legal proceedings, the bench, consisting of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, emphasized that the court will not permit its processes to be exploited as a “political battleground.” This ruling came in response to multiple petitions requesting a court-supervised investigation into the allegations surrounding the laddu.

The bench remarked, “We don’t want this to turn into a political drama,” highlighting their commitment to a fair investigation free from external influences.

Government’s Role in the Investigation

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta addressed the court, stressing the unacceptability of any truth behind the allegations made in the case. He proposed that a senior official from the central government could oversee the SIT’s investigation to ensure its integrity.

As the hearing progressed on September 30, the Supreme Court sought Mehta’s assistance in determining whether the state-appointed SIT should continue its investigation or if an independent agency should take over the proceedings. The court requested the top law officer to reflect on this issue and provide guidance on the best course of action.

This is a developing story, and further updates are expected soon.

Filed under

New Investigation Special Investigation Team (SIT) Supreme Court Tirupati Laddu Row

Also Read

Viral: Indian Man Receives Automated Text from Trump Campaign, Says ‘You Will Never Be My President’

Viral: Indian Man Receives Automated Text from Trump Campaign, Says ‘You Will Never Be My...

Kuwait vs Papua New Guinea: PNG Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in CWC Challenge League A Match 13

Kuwait vs Papua New Guinea: PNG Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in CWC Challenge League...

Apple Plans Expanding iPhone Stores In India , iPhone 16 Manufacturing To Begin

Apple Plans Expanding iPhone Stores In India , iPhone 16 Manufacturing To Begin

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt On T20 World Cup 2024: We Can Make It To…

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt On T20 World Cup 2024: We Can Make It To…

Kanpur Couple’s Fake ‘Age-Reversing’ Scheme Defrauds Elderly of Crores

Kanpur Couple’s Fake ‘Age-Reversing’ Scheme Defrauds Elderly of Crores

Entertainment

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

New National Crush Abhay Verma Opens Up About Casting Couch Incident, Says, ‘I Refused to Compromise’

New National Crush Abhay Verma Opens Up About Casting Couch Incident, Says, ‘I Refused to

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 50: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Slows Down

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 50: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Slows Down

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox