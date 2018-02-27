The pupils of Tata Institute of Social Science blocked the main gate of the campus in order to depict perversity against the Insitute for the recent withdrawal of financial aid to Go India-Post Matriculation Scholarship (GOI-PMS) from SC/ST category across all the campuses of the Institute. As the main gate is blocked, people are compelled to use the back gate. However, the student union has asserted that the strike would continue unless the Institute agrees to all their demands.

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS witnessed protest for consecutive 6 days as the students have been demanding the financial help to Go India-Post Matriculation Scholarship from SC/ST category across all the campuses in the country. The pupils are resisting against the financial aid of GOI-PMS. After two unsuccessful attempts at negotiating with the students, the TISS administration has issued a notice, which reads “not obstruct” the main gate of the campus. The main gate of the campus has been blocked by the students, as a mark of perversity.

The letter which was issued the registrar of the Institute stated that the residents of the campus complained of restricted movements and therefore urged the students to free the main gate. Failure to do so would invoke an action, read the notice. The campus is home to hostels, dining halls, daycares as residences of the faculty and officials. The second round of negotiations between the Institute and students gave futile results on Sunday, February 25.

Protests among university students have transcended in the past years, the recent prototype was the BHU (Banaras Hindu University) protest by students which demanded greater security measures in the campus after a girl was molested by 3 men riding a motorcycle. The wrath of BHU students, especially girl students was significant because the students rallied against sexual harassment and opposed gender discriminatory rules, which are often on the list of many universities in the form of conformism.

