Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in the coastal districts as severe cyclonic storm Titli inches closer to Odisha-Andhra coast. Cyclone Titli has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and is moving towards the Odisha coast in Bhubaneswar, the India Meteorological Department said in a press release. Meteorological Center Bhubaneswar has issued heavy rainfall warning for next three days in Odisha in the light of cyclonic storm Titli. Cyclone warning for districts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts have also been issued.
Schools and colleges have been shut as severe cyclonic storm Titli inches closer to Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The Odisha government has geared up to face the situation setting a target of zero casualty. Reports say Cyclonic storm Titli has intensified into Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) and is likely to cross between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam around October 11 morning.
Cyclone Titli LIVE updates:
Live Blog
In the view of cyclone Titli train services between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram will not be allowed after 2200 hours and UP Trains from Howrah/Kharagpur side will not be allowed from Bhadrak after 1715 hours till further notice: East Coast Railway
In the view of cyclone Titli, Down trains from Hyderabad/Visakhapatnam side will not be allowed from Duvvada after 1840 hours and no movement of passenger trains will take place between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram section after 2200 hours, till further advice: East Coast Railway