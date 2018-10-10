Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in the coastal districts as severe cyclonic storm Titli inches closer to Odisha-Andhra coast. Cyclone Titli has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and is moving towards the Odisha coast in Bhubaneswar, the India Meteorological Department said in a press release.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in the coastal districts as severe cyclonic storm Titli inches closer to Odisha-Andhra coast. Cyclone Titli has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and is moving towards the Odisha coast in Bhubaneswar, the India Meteorological Department said in a press release. Meteorological Center Bhubaneswar has issued heavy rainfall warning for next three days in Odisha in the light of cyclonic storm Titli. Cyclone warning for districts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts have also been issued.

Schools and colleges have been shut as severe cyclonic storm Titli inches closer to Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The Odisha government has geared up to face the situation setting a target of zero casualty. Reports say Cyclonic storm Titli has intensified into Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) and is likely to cross between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam around October 11 morning.

