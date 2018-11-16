TM Krishna concert row: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has decided to host Carnatic singer TM Krishna's concert, two days after the Airport Authority of India (AAI) called off his concert in the national capital. Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, communicated Krishna on Thursday and extended the offer to host his performance in the national capital, reports said.

TM Krishna concert row: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has decided to host Carnatic singer TM Krishna’s concert, two days after the Airport Authority of India (AAI) called off his concert in the national capital. Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, communicated Krishna on Thursday and extended the offer to host his performance in the national capital, reports said. TM Krishna himself has confirmed that office of Manish Sisodia has reached out to him on Thursday afternoon. He said the government, which is looking for a venue, is making efforts to hold the concert in the national capital. TM Krishna is expected to entertain his fans on Saturday, a report said.

Abhinandita Mathur, Advisor (Art and Culture), to Sisodia, said that venue, date and time for TM Krishna’s concert will be confirmed by tomorrow. Confirming the media reports, he said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has extended an invitation to TM Krishna and he has accepted it. The sponsors, SPIC MACAY, a non-profit for classical music, reportedly called off the TM Krishna’s concert over threats from the right-wing groups on social media. Earlier, a fringe group in Tamil Nadu had threatened TM Krishna for singing the songs.

However, the AAI and SPIC MACAY have denied allegations saying that TM Krishna’s concert was not cancelled but postponed. Guruprasad Mohapatra, the chairman of AAI, has made it clear that TM Krishna’s concert was postponed due to urgent circumstances, however, he added that new dates for the event would be announced shortly.

TM Krishna came to the attention of right-wing groups for his views on constitutional values like secularism and caste prejudice in music. The 42-year-old musician is a Magsaysay award winner.



