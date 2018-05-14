BJP leader Babul Supriyo termed Bengal government-led by Mamata Banerjee shameless and further demanded president's rule in the state of West Bengal. The attack by Union Minister comes after there were several reports of clashes and violence at many districts while the single phase elections were underway.

Hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal Government, BJP leader Babul Supriyo termed it shameless and further demanded president’s rule in the state of West Bengal. He further stated that the Trinamool government never does things in constitutional manner. The scathing attack by Union Minister comes after there were several reports of clashes and violence at many districts while the single phase elections were underway. Earlier, a BJP candidate from Bilkanda was severely injured after a knife attack which was carried out allegedly by TMC workers. The candidate was later identified as Raju Biswas and is currently undergoing treatment at Panihati State General Hospital.

As per news agency ANI, TMC workers also captured a polling booth and stopped people from voting by thrashing them using sticks. Meanwhile, reacting to the reports of violence in the state, TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said that no major incident has been reported. He said, “There are minor incidents taking place, no major incidents have been reported. Administration is active in places where such clashes have taken place. Voting is being conducted peaceful.” He later criticised the attack on media saying, “I strongly condemn the attack on journalists.”

Later a video of vehicles being vandalised in Raniganj area of Asansol during voting for Panchayat Polls in West Bengal also surfaced.

