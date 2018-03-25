As people in West Bengal braced up for celebrations on festival Ram Navami, a battle of words have been started between ruling Trinamool Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party leaders. Both the parties have organised rallies and events on the auspicious Hindu festival to politically counter each other. Vishva Hindu Parishad leader compared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Ramayana mythical demon Maricha.

A war of words erupted between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in West Bengal on Sunday. In an unprecedented move, ruling TMC has organised rallies on Ram Navami in the state. Political pundits are considering this move as an attempt to stop BJP to increase footprints in the state. On this auspicious Hindu festival, a war of words has been started by both parties. Speaking to News18, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary said, “Mamata Banerjee’s party celebrating Ram Navami shows the change is inevitable in Bengal. It seems that Banerjee has bowed down before Hindutva.”

Going a step ahead, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Surendra Jain leader compared Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee with the mythical demon of Ramayana Maricha. Jain said, “Mamata is acting like Maricha of Ramayana and befooling the Hindu community. But she is exposed now. People in Bengal understood that her politics of appeasement will now not help her in the long run and therefore she decided to celebrate Ram Navami. However, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee extended her greeting on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

ALSO READ: UP police busts illegal cash network link to Pakistan, 10 people arrested

Earlier today, a pandal which was organised to celebrate Ram Navami by the Bharatiya Janata Party workers in West Bengal was vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Bardhaman last night, Saturday, March 24. At least 4 people got injured. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the police. The BJP has alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) was behind the incident, reported ANI. As the saffron party has emerged as a new political force in West Bengal, Ram Navami has become an important date in the Bengali calendar.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi on Twitter, claims Narendra Modi app steals data and provides it to American firms

ALSO READ: BJP’s Ram Navami pandal vandalised in West Bengal, 4 injured

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App