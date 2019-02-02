TCM chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday again lashed out at PM Narendra Modi. West Bengal CM said that the Centre is compelling officers to send notices for without any concrete reason and just to humiliate opposition leaders. West Bengal Chief Minister said that she had no problem if the authorities even choose to arrest her.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee once again hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. In a public meeting, Mamata Banerjee said that the government is propelling and compelling his officers to send notices for without any concrete reason and just to humiliate opposition leaders. West Bengal Chief Minister said that she had no problem if the authorities even choose to arrest her. Mamata Banerjee who has been opposing the budget ahead of 2019 polls, reiterated, “I have opposed the interim Budget. I have said a few words before you. For this, if they arrested me also, I don’t have a problem.

TMC chief said, “I don’t blame the officers, because they are compelled to do that. I am told that Narendra Modi ji summons officers to his residence. He then tells them to do something, do something to bring down the Opposition in the eyes of the people.”

Mamata Banerjee satirized that she is waiting for the day when government agencies will grill the person who cooks food for her. West Bengal CM made the statement a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation quizzed TMC leaders Manik Majumdar, her close aide and long-time secretary of the small office at her south Kolkata’s Kalighat residence in relation with a multi-billion scam.

She also challenged Prime Minister to do the neat and clean politics. Mamata said that TMC do the politics with a pure heart and nobody else do it. Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP is taking it personally as they are incapable of taking on the opposition politically. She said, “You cannot fight us politically. If you fight us politically, we have no problem. But why are you fighting it personally? You are humiliating all political leaders.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More