The Trinamool Congress (TMC) reveals its campaign slogan for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls. 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaaye' - Bengal wants its own Daughter, is the party's new poll slogan for 2021 elections.

Trinamool Congress has launched its principal campaign slogan for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls. The slogan – ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaaye’ which translates to – ‘Bengal wants its own daughter ‘ was put up on hoardings along with a picture of Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee across the state when the ruling party made an official announcement from its headquarters in Kolkata.

TMC secretary Partha Chatterjee stated that the people of the state want their own daughter who has been by their side for the last several years as their chief minister and we don’t want outsiders to call shots in Bengal. TMC, the state’s ruling party has been in a constant political rivalry with the- BJP, labelling the opposition leaders as outsiders who are merely on an ‘election tour’ in the state. TMC also revealed the focus of its assembly poll campaign in 2021: To expel the ‘Bohiragato’ (outsiders) from the state.

Senior leaders of Trinamool Congress like Kakoli Ghosh, Subrata Bakshi, Partha Chatterjee and Derek O’Brien were also present during the campaign launch. With the focus on the upcoming assembly polls, the state’s ruling party has often iterated the ‘outsider’ remarks to target its main opposition – Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is also the chief campaigner of the BJP in the state.

The BJP has also used multiple strategies to politically counter-attack the state’s ruling party, stating that the CM Mamata Banarjee is anti-Hindu, frequently using the Pishi-Bhaipo (Aunt-Nephew) taking a jibe at Abishek Banarjee, (Mamata’s Nephew) and allegations on TMC being a party of corrupt leaders. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and the campaign chief promised the people of the state that a ‘Bhumiputra’- son of the soil, would be the BJP’s Chief Minister in West Bengal.