A letter by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has thrown light upon the fact that local TMC leader Assadulah Biswas was the key conspirator of Malda riots along with 49 others. The widespread violence had shaken the entire country and led to severe damage to property and vehicles. According to the letter, they had formed an unlawful assembly and committed the riots by carrying weapons including inflammable items.

Two years after one of the most deadly riots of the country shook the Malda district in West Bengal, a letter by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has brought to light a report filed by deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) of Malda. In the report, he has pointed out that Trinamool Congress Panchayat Samiti leader Assadulah Biswas of Kalia Chak locality had hatched a conspiracy along with 49 others against the Hindu community. They had formed an unlawful assembly and committed the riots by carrying weapons including inflammable items.

The letter further pointed out that a case in this regard has been registered against the accused and a charge sheet was also filed after the investigation. NHRC further added that the report has been sent to complainants for their comments, but no communication was received by them as yet. The Commission said that it will proceed with the case on merits. It is important to recall that riots had broken out in Malda district of West Bengal on January 3, 2016 when a protest rally attended by Muslims got violent. The Muslims present there were opposing the remarks of Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari who had said that Muslim prophet Muhammad was the first homosexual in the world.

During the riots, nearly two dozens police vehicles including one belonging to Border Security Force (BSF) was set ablaze. Many shops were shut down and the protesters also looted some nearby houses., Rapid Action Force (RAF) was called to handle the situation.

Biswas, who has been named as the prime accused for conspiracy was later arrested in the month of September and sent to 13 days of police custody by a local court. Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal govt has been accused of shielding the accused by the Opposition parties.