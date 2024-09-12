TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Vows Death Penalty In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

In response to the ongoing protests by junior doctors, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has voiced strong support for justice. He affirmed that the demand for justice is valid and called for the CBI to expedite its investigation. Ghosh emphasized that once the investigation is complete, those responsible will be given the death penalty.

“We want the CBI to finish its investigation, and the culprits will be given the death penalty,” Ghosh stated. “We will not comment on the agitation by the junior doctors. Yesterday, the deadline was set until 5 pm for them to resume work. The Chief Minister was waiting for them. We are also supporting the demand for justice, but many patients are being harassed. We want the CBI to investigate as soon as possible.”

Rally by West Bengal Medical Council

Earlier, the West Bengal Medical Council organized a rally at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to demand justice in the rape-murder case.

The rally saw doctors carrying banners with messages such as, “In demand of punishment for all rapist-murderers and their accomplices in the Abhaya rape and murder case.” The procession included doctors raising slogans and taking to the streets to voice their demand for justice.

Victim’s Father’s Discontent

The father of the deceased trainee doctor from RG Kar Medical College has expressed dissatisfaction with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s handling of the case. He criticized the Chief Minister’s role and stated that his family is unhappy with the actions taken so far.

The victim’s father said, “We are not satisfied with the role of the CM (Mamata Banerjee) in the case; that’s why we went to the CBI. She hasn’t done any work. One of the policemen came to our house, and they said we have arrested Sanjay Roy, who will be produced in a fast-track court and will receive a death sentence. But the incident that happened with my daughter was not the work of just one person. We have been saying from the beginning that others from the department are involved.”

Details of the Incident

The tragic incident involving the second-year postgraduate medical student occurred on August 9, when she was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College.

