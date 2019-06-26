TMC MP Mahua Moitra accuses BJP of spreading fear across country: In her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the investment banker-turned-politician of the All India Trinamool Congress leader said the BJP's hyper-nationalistic agenda was tearing into the national fabric as it is dividing the citizens in the name of religion and culture.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra accuses BJP of spreading fear across country: First-time Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tore into the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in her maiden speech in Lok Sabha on growing incidents mob lynchings, assaults on Muslims and the Ayodhya dispute on Tuesday when she rose up to oppose the Motion of Thanks.

Accepting the mandate in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a combative Mahua went on to list seven pointers that she felt were all signs of early fascism. Moitra, who is a member of the Lok Sabha from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar constituency, defeated BJP’s Kalyan Chaubey by more than 63,000 votes in the recent general election.

Terming the BJP’s version of hyper-nationalism as “superficial, xenophobic, and narrow”, the banker-turned-politician said the BJP’s nationalistic agenda was tearing into the secular fabric of the nation as the saffron party’s pro-Hindutva move is dividing the citizens in the name of religion and culture.

She said the Modi government is using the anti-immigration laws like the NRC and Citizenship Bill as tools to target the Muslims. Taking a dig at Narendra Modi and Smriti Irani, the Trinamool leader said people, who have lived in this country for 50 years, are being asked to show a piece of paper to prove that they are Indians while ministers of the country cannot even produce degrees to prove that they graduated from college.

The Lok Sabha from Krishnanagar constituency also mentioned about a poster on fascism put up in the lobby of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in 2017. The poster highlights seven signs of early fascism.

Mahua also hit out at the NDA-II government over violation of human rights and said the country has witnessed a ten-fold increase in the number of hate crime during the BJP rule from 2014 to 2019. “It is like a valuation of an e-commerce startup. There are forces in this country who are sitting there, just pushing these numbers up,” she added.

Mahua also went on to say that five of the largest news media organisations are directly or indirectly controlled by the Modi government at the Centre. On June 21, during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Mahua Moitra had mentioned the issue of closing the legal loophole that enabled broadcasting of NaMo TV.

The Trinamool leader alleged the BJP won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by circulating lies through WhatsApp and other social media platforms instead of addressing important issues like farmers’ distress and unemployment.

Moitra said the BJP, that accuses the Congress of promoting political dynasts, has itself fielded such candidates. While the Congress fielded 36 dynasts, the BJP too gave tickets to 31 such candidates, she said.

