In a major breakthrough, a man was killed in a blast at the office of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal’s Midnapore district on Thursday, August 23. The incident left 5 persons injured at the office of Mamata Banerjee’s party. Visuals at the blast site showed twisted metal rods and dismantled chairs at the ground of the office. A police team is present at the spot, and a probe is underway. All the victims are TMC members and have been admitted to a hospital. This is a developing story, More details awaited.

West Bengal: A blast has occurred at TMC party office in Makarampur of West Midnapore district. One party worker dead, 5 injured. A police team is present at the spot. Investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/Agg3HC3o5h — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2018

