In a major breakthrough, a man was killed in a blast at the office of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal’s Midnapore district on Thursday, August 23. The incident left 5 persons injured at the office of Mamata Banerjee’s party. Visuals at the blast site showed twisted metal rods and dismantled chairs at the ground of the office. A police team is present at the spot, and a probe is underway. All the victims are TMC members and have been admitted to a hospital. This is a developing story, More details awaited.
ALSO READ: Unnao rape and murder case: Victim’s family demands key witness’ body be exhumed for an autopsy
ALSO READ: PM Modi Gujarat visit: PM to inaugurate several projects, attend Somnath Temple Trust meet