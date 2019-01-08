The Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (2016) in the Lok Sabha (Lower House) while the Congress staged walk out during the discussion in the Parliament.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (2016) in the Lok Sabha (Lower House) while the Congress staged walk out during the discussion in the Parliament. Opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill, TMC slammed the BJP government saying that citizenship can’t be given on the basis of religion and demanded a secular Bill. The party also added that the amendment Bill will affect the minorities in the country.

Earlier, speaking in the Parliament in the favour of the Bill, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that they are committed towards the National Register of Citizens of India and mentioned that there will be no discrimination in the NRC act and the government will take all the necessary steps to deal with the issue of illegal immigrants.

The Union Home Minister also clarified that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is not meant only for Assam but has been drafted for the betterment of migrants coming from a particular country. The Home Minister said that the bill is meant for migrants who have settled down in states including Rajasthan, Delhi and Punjab.

