TMC Students’ Wing Suspends Member Amid Allegations Tied to RG Kar Hospital Incident

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) students’ wing has suspended a senior member following allegations that he was present at a crime scene in Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital, where the body of a woman doctor was discovered on August 9. The suspension was announced on Monday as the incident continues to stir controversy.

Avik Dey, a post-graduate trainee at SSKM Hospital and a member of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), was suspended from the organization with immediate effect. Trinankur Bhattacharya, the TMCP state president, issued a statement saying, “Avik Dey has been suspended from the organization… until the ongoing investigation is concluded,” citing “certain allegations against him regarding the crime scene following the unfortunate incident at RG Kar.”

The controversy erupted after a section of the media, quoting doctors, suggested that a person seen wearing a red shirt in a video from the hospital resembled Dey. The video was captured after the body of the woman doctor was found in the seminar hall of the state-run hospital.

While Kolkata Police have asserted that the individual in question was not Dey but one of their fingerprint experts, debates and speculation about the person’s identity have persisted.

Dey has firmly denied any involvement, stating that he was not at the hospital at the time. “We will wait till the CBI investigation is over before making any further decisions about Avik,” Bhattacharya told PTI.

The emergence of the video has led to accusations and suspicions that crucial evidence may have been tampered with or destroyed following the tragic incident. The investigation is ongoing, and the case continues to be a subject of public and media scrutiny.