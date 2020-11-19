BJP had given a call for a 12-hour 'bandh' after their party worker was allegedly beaten to death in Cooch Behar area of West Bengal. A conflict broke out between TMC and BJP workers today.

The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday called for a 12-hour bandh here in Cooch Behar after a party worker was allegedly beaten to death by goons backed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The politics of West Bengal has escalated right before the elections. During today’s clash Bhartiya Janata Party’s offices in 24 N Pargans and Babanpur areas were set on fire. West Bengal BJP has said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) is trying to intimidate in the state as some of the BJP workers were even injured during lathicharge by the WB police.

According to the protestors, shops in the area have been closed in view of the protest, while roads will remain open.

“Our workers are constantly being killed by the TMC goons but the police are not taking any strict action against it. Today’s bandh is our protest against such killings. All shops in the area are closed but the roads will remain open,” a BJP worker said.

#WATCH: TMC and BJP workers clash in Cooch Behar, Police resort to baton-charge. BJP has given a call for a 12-hour 'bandh' after their party worker was allegedly beaten to death in the area. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/7y8fQH5Zrj — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

The deceased BJP worker was the party’s 198 Nakkatigach booth president named Kala Chand Karmakar, aged 55. He was found dead in the Tufanganj area of the district on Wednesday. The family of the deceased alleged that he was killed by goons backed by the TMC.

K Kannan, Superintendent of Police, however, told the media that there was no political angle in the case. One person has been detained so far.

