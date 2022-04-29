MP Mahua Moitra has accused Decathlon for "violating privacy rules and consumer laws" by insisting on these personal details

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has accused Decathlon for “violating privacy rules and consumer laws” by insisting on these personal details.

According to Mahua Moitra, she went to the Decathlon store in Delhi’s Ansal Plaza, a renowned shopping district, to buy a pair of trousers for her father, but the store manager insisted on getting her contact information, including her phone number and email address, in order to complete the transaction.

She declined, and from the store, she tweeted about the situation.

In a tweet Mahua stated “Want to buy my dad trousers for ₹1499 in CASH at @Decathlon_India Ansal Plaza & manager insists I need to put in my mobile number & email ID to purchase. Sorry @Decathlon_India you are violating privacy laws & consumer laws by insisting on this. Am at store currently.”

The tweet went viral and had been receiving a lot of reactions as netizens call this a “consumer story everywhere”.

Received this message from a top lawyer at the Supreme Court just now. The sweet manager finally put in his number & got me out of store (with dad’s trousers) But @Decathlon_India needs to reconfigure now. pic.twitter.com/Ez4OxGDuJJ — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 28, 2022

She also stated that

She always buy stuff in UK from Decathlon & they have never asked for mobile number, however, they do ask for email if one wants a paperless receipt. Therefore, she claims only Indian arm wants to fool customers here.