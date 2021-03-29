Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the ruling AIADMK and called it a 'mask' of the RSS and BJP. In the battle ground of TN, Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance are the major groups contesting against each other.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday had slammed the ruling AIADMK and called it a ‘mask’ of the RSS and BJP. In the battle ground of TN, Rahul further said the state chief minister E Palaniswami ‘is forced to bow down in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’. The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance are the major groups contesting against each other in the southern state. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin promised to visit the people of Tamil Nadu’s Salem district in all situations and not only during elections. Asserting issues of Tamilian rights and identities, Stalin alleged that the ruling AIDMK government has taken Tamil Nadu back 50 years. He further said that all the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu have been taken by introducing NEET, the new education policy and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The DMK chief told supporters in a roadshow that only the DMK-Congress alliance is there to fight against these activities. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi further went to assure his supporters that there is no need for elections in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and guaranteed that DMK President MK Stalin will be the next chief minister of the state.

