Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance are the major groups contesting against each other in the southern state.

NewsX for the first time in the history of national television, India will witness the celebration of politics, history and culture like never before. The special program will track the ‘progress of Tamil Nadu from the eyes of youngsters’ in the backdrop of the highly anticipated Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The profilic guests include C.A Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to qualify for Olympics, Suseendhira Palanisamy, Research Fellow, Criminology & Criminal Justice, Madan Gowri, South India’s Biggest Youtuber amongst many others.

The high-octane Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance are the major groups contesting against each other in the southern state. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin promised to visit the people of Tamil Nadu’s Salem district in all situations and not only during elections. Asserting issues of Tamilian rights and identities, Stalin alleged that the ruling AIDMK government has taken Tamil Nadu back 50 years. He further said that all the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu have been taken by introducing NEET, the new education policy and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Grandson of the late DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan, Mr. Vetriazhagan exclusively told NewsX that DMK will form govt in Tamil Nadu. Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier had slammed the ruling AIADMK and called it a ‘mask’ of the RSS and BJP. In the battle ground of TN, Rahul stirred quite a controversy when he said the state chief minister E Palaniswami ‘is forced to bow down in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’.

MK Stalin-led DMK, which has been out of power since 2011 in the state, is in a head-to-head battle with ruling party AIADMK in nearly 130 constituencies. The people have traditionally seen the DMK and the AIADMK hold power alternately since 1967. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and the alliance between TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are trying to appease voters with the third alternative in the state.

11 medical colleges have been given to Tamil Nadu, the highest number in the nation is given to Tamil Nadu: BJP chief JP Nadda in Erode pic.twitter.com/RXKeaRnbAg — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2021

Tamil Nadu: In a letter to Election Commission, AIADMK Advocates' Wing says income tax raids are being conducted at properties linked to its MLAs & ministers; calls it politically motivated, seeks immediate restraint on 'unwanted raids'. pic.twitter.com/LstjcTlmkG — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2021

