This is the first time MK Stalin will be meeting PM Modi after the former assumed the chief minister's office in Tamil Nadu. During the two-day visit, CM Stalin is also expected to meet the interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin arrived at New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day visit. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence later today. The primary purpose of the meeting is to request for more Covid-19 vaccine doses. As per the sources, the other important issues that CM Stalin might take up with PM Modi include NEET exam, Covid-19 vaccination, release of convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s murder case, and Cauvery water release among others.

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian said on June 13, “When Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin meets PM Modi in Delhi next week he will request to provide more vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu.”

Also Read: Amid cabinet reshuffle buzz, PM Modi holds another meeting with party stalwarts

“Death numbers are expected to decrease in coming days. Vaccination is the only solution to get rid of corona infection so people should come forward to get Vaccination,” he added.

Health minister Ma Subramanian, health secretary J Radhakrishnan, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi jointly reviewed the vaccination drive which is going on for vegetable shop vendors in Chennai Koyambedu.

This is the first time MK Stalin will be meeting PM Modi after the former assumed the chief minister’s office in Tamil Nadu. During the two-day visit, CM Stalin is also expected to meet the interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Friday. Lastly, he will also oversee the work of the DMK party office in Delhi.