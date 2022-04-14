After the suicide of a 17-year old in Thanjavur, a class 6 student has alleged a forced religious conversion attempt in Kanyakumari by a school teacher.

After the suicide of a 17-year old in Thanjavur, a class 6 student has alleged a forced religious conversion attempt in Kanyakumari by a school teacher. In a video that is now going viral on social media, the student has accused the teacher of promoting Christianity inside classroom and urging students to read Bible, adding that ‘Bhagwat Gita is bad’. She also claimed that the teacher would often call students from various classes and make them kneel and pray during lunch breaks.

Following the allegation, the teacher in question has been suspended from her services and a complaint has been lodged in the local police station. The local police is conducting an inquiry with the concerned students and further investigation is underway.

AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan reacted to the incident and urged the MK Stalin government to probe the charges and share the findings of the probe. He added that the guilty must be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai remarked that the biggest danger for India is religious conversion and warned the state government against an attempt to cover up the incident.