TN Power Consumption Falls 20% as Northeast Monsoon Brings Relief

With the southwest monsoon receding and the northeast monsoon making its arrival, Tamil Nadu has been experiencing heavy rainfall in recent days, leading to a significant reduction in electricity consumption across the state. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has reported that daily power usage has dropped by nearly one-fifth compared to the earlier part of the month.

Sharp Decrease in Electricity Consumption

According to Tangedco, power consumption in Tamil Nadu has decreased from 380 million units per day, recorded on October 1, when the state had seen less rainfall, to around 302 million units per day in mid-October. Officials noted that the drop in demand is largely due to the heavy rains brought by the northeast monsoon, which has reduced the need for power across multiple sectors.

In September, electricity consumption had reached its peak, with usage exceeding 400 million units per day, as temperatures remained high and rainfall was scarce, driving the need for cooling appliances and irrigation.

Impact of Monsoon on Residential and Agricultural Power Use

Tangedco officials have highlighted that the northeast monsoon has led to a reduction in electricity use both for residential and agricultural purposes. In urban areas, the cooler temperatures brought by the rain have diminished the need for air conditioning and other cooling devices, significantly lowering power consumption.

In rural regions, the consistent rainfall has filled farmlands and water bodies, greatly reducing the need for farmers to operate motor pumps to extract groundwater for irrigation. The widespread availability of water from natural sources has allowed farmers to rely less on electrical equipment, further contributing to the drop in electricity demand.

Power Utility Responds to Monsoon Challenges

As the northeast monsoon continues to bring heavy rains, Tangedco has taken measures to ensure smooth electricity distribution during this period. The power utility has appointed nodal officers to manage emergency relief efforts in the event of power outages or disruptions caused by the weather. These officers, primarily Executive Engineers, have been assigned to all 15 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and will coordinate with local officials to respond swiftly to any issues.

Their responsibilities include managing power supply disruptions, replacing damaged electricity poles, cutting off power in low-lying areas to avoid hazards, and addressing faults in transformers and other equipment. Tangedco’s swift action aims to prevent widespread outages and ensure public safety during the ongoing monsoon.

Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Across Tamil Nadu

The northeast monsoon officially arrived in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, October 15, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to many districts. Chennai and its surrounding areas, including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur, have been particularly affected, with significant flooding reported in several low-lying areas.

In response to the flooding, Tamil Nadu’s state revenue department has established over 5,000 relief centres across the state to assist those displaced by rising waters. A total of 5,141 centres have been opened, with each facility capable of accommodating between 50 and 1,000 people. These centres provide temporary shelter for residents forced to evacuate their homes due to the monsoon’s impact.

Northeast Monsoon to Continue Affecting Power Demand

As the northeast monsoon progresses, the state is expected to continue experiencing heavy rainfall, which will likely sustain the reduced electricity demand for the foreseeable future. However, Tangedco remains prepared to handle any challenges arising from the monsoon, ensuring that electricity distribution remains reliable and that any disruptions are swiftly addressed.