An 18-year-old student from Tirunelveli district in TamilNadu committed suicide on Wednesday morning, following his father's alcoholism. The victim has been identified as Dinesh Nallasivam, was found hanging from a railway bridge by passers-by at Vannarpettai early this morning. Suicide note of the teenager says his spirit will shut down shops if the government fails to act after his demise.

An 18-year-old student from Tirunelveli district in TamilNadu committed suicide on Wednesday morning, following his father’s alcoholism. Hours before he took the extreme step, he urged his father to give up drinking and asked him not to perform his last rites. “Appa, this is Dinesh writing this letter. You should not drink after I die. You should not shave your head. I don’t want you to perform my last rites. Mani appa should do it”, reads his suicide note.

Dinesh Nallasivam, was found hanging from a railway bridge by passers-by at Vannarpettai early this morning. He is survived by his father Madasamy, who is a daily wage labourer and an alcoholic. Hailing from Sankarankovil, Dinesh lost his mother at a young age. The teenager was due to appear for his NEET exams on May 6.

The suicide note of the young boy also sends out a strong message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said, “Let us see if they close the TASMAC shops at-least now. If not my spirit will do it”, he writes.

According to relatives, Dinesh was a cheerful boy and his death comes as a rude shock. They further add that he never showed any signs of committing suicide. Reacting to his demise, his uncle Kutty pleads parents to give up drinking for the welfare of their children and family.

Terming drinking as a social problem, Minister for Fisheries, D Jayakumar said the problem can be resolved only if alcoholics cooperate and come forward for counselling. Addressing the media he said, “the goal of AIADMK government is total prohibition. We have closed 1000 shops in the year 2016 & 2017”.

MDMK Chief Vaiko who has been at the forefront of several agitations to shut down TASMAC shops expressed sadness at the suicide of the young boy. “He should have lived and fought this evil. We have been advocating total prohibition. But all our demands have fallen on deaf ears of the government”, he said.

With over 70 lakh tipplers a day, Tamil Nadu has the highest rate of alcohol-related deaths in the country. Anti-liquor agitations have been strong in the state with activists and political parties demanding total prohibition. While parties such as the PMK and the MDMK were consistent in demanding total prohibition, they often protested against setting up new TASMAC outlets. Often referred as the ‘cash cow’, TASMAC shops generate the maximum revenue for Tamil Nadu government. During 2016-2017, the revenue earned by the state government through TASMAC outlet was Rs 26,995.25 crore an increase from 2015-2016 ( Rs 25,845.58 crore).

