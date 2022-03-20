Police on Friday said that the Thowheed Jamath had organised a public meeting in Koripalayam area against the court's verdict on the hijab during which, the organisers allegedly made derogatory remarks on the verdict.

Three persons associated with the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) have been booked for allegedly issuing death threats against Karnataka high court’s verdict on the hijab row, police said. Police on Friday said that the body had organised a public meeting in Koripalayam area against the court’s ruling on the hijab matter during which the organisers allegedly made derogatory remarks on the verdict and issued death threats against the judges on the bench that delivered the judgement.

“Soon after, a complaint was filed against the functionaries of TNTJ, alleging that the organisers issued threats to the judges who gave the verdict in favour of banning the hijab in educational institutions. Following the complaint, the Madurai police have booked three TNTJ functionaries under sections 153 (a) (promoting enmity between groups), 505 (1) (c) (intent to incite violence), 505(2), 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The Karnataka High Court has ruled that prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction which students could not object to and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions.