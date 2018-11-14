TNPSC Group 2 answer keys 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has finally released the answer key booklet for the Group 2 recruitment examination. The aspirants can download the answer key for General English, General Studies and General Tamil from the official website of TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 2 answer keys 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the answer key booklet for the Group 2 recruitment examination. The aspirants can download the answer key for General English, General Studies and General Tamil from the official website of TNPSC – tnpsc.gov.in. According to some reports, 6.26 lakh people appeared for the examination of Group 2 which was held for 1,199 posts on November 11.

The registration for the Group 2 examinations commenced on August 10, 201,8 and it will be done by online mode. The last date of online registration was September 9, 201,8 and all the candidates submitted their application until that. Some of the reports say that about 34,478 aspirants applied to appear for the test from Madurai but only 25,419 of them actually sat for it.

To save you from the chaos of finding answer keys, we have listed ways to check it.

Step 1. Visit the official website of TNPSC tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2. Find and click on Combined Civil Services Examination -II’ ticker present on the homepage.

Step 3. Tap on the answer key of subjects you need General English, General Tamil and General Studies.

Step 4. You can carefully check all the pdf files available.

Step 5. In case you come across anything, follow the format of raising an objection on the website.

There is a special note available for all the candidates on the official website. It says that the candidates can refer to the answer key only as per the question number sequence is mentioned in Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission’s Website. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will select the candidates on the basis of both the preliminary exam, main exam and the interview round. The results for the preliminary examination will be announced in February 2019.

