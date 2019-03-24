TNUSRB SI recruitment: There are a total of 969 vacancies and the candidates are supposed to apply online by visiting the official website of the TNUSRB, tnusrbonline.org. The application process will end on April 19, 2019.

TNUSRB SI recruitment: The online application for the post of sub-inspector for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. The application has begun from March 20, 2019. There are a total of 969 vacancies and the candidates are supposed to apply online by visiting the official website of the TNUSRB, tnusrbonline.org. The application process will end on April 19, 2019. The board has notified that the online application for the recruitment on the post of Sub-inspector of Police (Taluk, Armed Forces, Tamil Nadu Special Forces) will be available from 10 am on March 20.

Vacancy details:

Total vacant posts: 969

Post-Wise vacancy details:

Sub-inspector of Police (Taluk): 660 vacancies

Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Forces): 276 vacancies

Sub-Inspector of Police (Tamil Nadu Special Force): 33

Eligibility criteria for TNUSRB SI recruitment:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognised institute or university.

Age limit:

The upper age limit for the candidates of general category is 28 years. The candidates of the reserved category will get the age relaxation as per the official notification present on the official website. The candidates belonging to the SC or ST category will get an age relaxation of five years and the age relaxation for widows is seven years.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get paid between Rs 36,900 to Rs 1,16,600 per month.

Selection process: The selection of the candidates will be executed on the basis of physical measurement (PMT), written examination, special remarks and viva voice.

Application fee for TNUSRB SI recruitment 2019:

The candidates of the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 500 while the candidates of other categories need to pay according to the official notification of the website.

Important dates:

Application process started on: March 20, 2019

Last date to apply online: April 19, 2019

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply for the posts by visiting the official website of TNUSRB, tnusrbonline.org. The candidates need to apply before the last date, April 19, 2019.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) was formed with the Government of Tamil Nadu in November 1991. The organisation consists of one chairman at the rank of Director General in Police. The board serves the responsibility of recruiting personnel to the police department, prison department and the fire and rescue services department.

