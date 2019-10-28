Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in what seems a sop has announced the inclusion of additional marshals in Delhi buses to improve women safety in the national capital.

After free metro and bus rides for women, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the inclusion of more marshals in all buses. The move is aimed to strengthen not just women’s safety but safety in general. A total of 13,000 additional bus marshals have been recruited for the job.

The announcement has come ahead of the release of AAP’s scheme on free travel for women in public transport i.e DTC buses and Metro.

Addressing a gathering of newly-hired bus marshals, Kejriwal told them to have women safety in its top priority and build confidence in them so that they don’t feel unsafe when they travel in buses.

The 13,000 recruits will be in service from Bhai Dooj onwards, added the Delhi CM. He said the current strength of bus marshals i.e 3,400 will be increased to 13,000 on the auspicious festival

Kejriwal asserted that the AAP government is committed to better women security adding that the recruitment of additional bus marshals was a rare step not taken up by any other city in the world.

Months ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal has announced several sops for the voters including waiver of water bills for the people under E, F, G and H categories.

To ensure passenger safety, the buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled passengers and dedicated panic buttons for women. In August, the chief minister had announced free-ride for women passengers on DTC and cluster buses from Bhai Dooj on October 29, 2019.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government is adding 1,000 air-conditioned low-floor buses to the existing DTC fleet in Delhi. In this regard, the government has already awarded a contract to buy 650 buses from a vendor while the tender for the rest 350 buses will be floated soon by the transport department. On October 26, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 104 new buses from a bus depot at Dwarka Sector 22.

Apart from the CNG buses, the Delhi government is also inducting 1,000 electric buses in a phased manner to ensure a pollution-free environment and reduce reliance on import-dependent fuel. As many as 300 electric buses will ply on Delhi’s roads from October 15 for which the submission of the bidding process will end on November 13, 2019.

The Delhi government is implementing the odd-even scheme in Delhi for the third time post-Diwali from November 4 to 15, 2019. Violators will be fined Rs 20,000 this time.

