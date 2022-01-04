The bridge, which would allegedly connect the lake's northern and southern banks, will improve China's road connection in the critical border region

According to satellite photos released by geo-intelligence analyst Damien Symon on Monday, 3 January, China may be constructing a bridge over Pangong Lake in the Chinese area of Eastern Ladakh. The bridge, which would allegedly connect the lake’s northern and southern banks, will improve China’s road connection in the critical border region, allowing the nation’s troops and ammunition to move more quickly.

Media reports of #PangongTso allege a new bridge is under construction connecting the north & south bank of the lake, in turn enhancing road connectivity for #China's troops in the area, GEOINT of the area identifies the location & progress of the alleged structure https://t.co/b9budT3DZZ pic.twitter.com/IdBl5rkDhR — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) January 3, 2022

Following their devastating confrontations on June 15, 2020, India and China’s soldiers established a buffer zone in Galwan valley. To celebrate the New Year, Indian and Chinese forces exchanged sweets and congratulations at ten border checkpoints along the LAC, including one in eastern Ladakh. According to PTI, the bridge is around 40 kilometres from the alignment of the LAC in the region. Moreover, India is also rapidly expanding infrastructure in the area.

The eastern Ladakh border deadlock between Indian and Chinese soldiers erupted on May 5, 2020, following a deadly fight in the Pangong lake area. In another fierce fight in June 2020, twenty Indian Army personnel were killed. While India claimed forty Chinese troops were killed in the clash, China has publicly recognised that four of their military officials were killed in Galwan Valley clash. Both sides gradually increased their deployment by hurling tens of thousands of soldiers and heavy equipment into the clash.

Last Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Chisumle-Demchok route in Ladakh’s Umling La Pass at almost 19,000 feet. It is regarded as a critical stretch for military objectives. After Indian forces secured possession of numerous crucial peaks on the southern bank of Pangong Lake in August 2020, following the Chinese PLA’s effort to intimidate them in the area, China has been working on improving its military infrastructure.