Pune based Servants of India Society (SIS) has decided to launch India's first legal counselling centre in July this year. The centre will accept all cases referred by the Bombay High Court except criminal ones. The centre will be governed by the judges and lawyers practising at the High Court and subject experts from all the field will be present there. Indian courts have huge backlogs of cases, according to the NBAI, there are over 30 million cases pending in Indian courts.

In a bid to improve the judicial system, Pune based Servants of India Society (SIS) has come up with the idea of India’s first legal counselling centre. The centre is likely to launch in July this year. This is not the first social cause that SIS has initiated, the society already runs various educational centres across India. Except for the criminal cases, litigants in civil cases can approach this centre to resolve their legal matters swiftly. As per the conditions, the cases will be referred by the Bombay High Court. The centre will be governed by the judges and lawyers practising at the High Court and subject experts will also be present there.

Speaking about the initiative, former president of SIS said, “We are discussing the matter with Bombay HC, legal experts and subject experts from various fields. The initiative will help the litigants to resolve their legal matters before approaching any court. This will also decrease the burden on the judiciary.” The centre will deal with cases from lower court up to the High Court. People facing legal cases pertaining to the women, children, property disputes can directly approach the centre. Though the centre will mainly receive cases referred directly by the High Court. Extending their reach, the SIS has also decided to invite political leaders and personalities, experts from all fields to help litigants to reach a mutual consensus in legal tangles.

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi unleashed ghosts in my house: Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav on vacating official bungalow

The SIS has also a partnership with the Centre for Development of Advanced Committee (C-DCA) to provide computer based training to students for digital advancement. The centre will have a new building to conduct sports and learning activities for pre-schoolers of the locality. Both these courses are expected to start in June this year. Indian courts have huge backlogs of cases, according to the NBAI, there are over 30 million cases pending in Indian courts. The Law Commission in its 120th report recommended the increase of the strength of the judges from the current 10.5 to 50 judges per million. The current ratio is approximately 11 judges per million.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa: JP Duminy, Heinrich Klassen keep hosts alive in the series

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi not against corruption but an instrument of corruption: Rahul Gandhi in Shillong