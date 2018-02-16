After successfully connecting with the common people through his ambitious ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi impressed the students of the country and give them tips on overcoming exam stress ahead of Class 10 and 12 board examinations on Friday. PM Modi reached out to 10 crore students from Delhi’s Talkatora stadium at 11 am in a live telecast. In ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha‘, which is an extension of his ‘charcha’ theme, PM Modi interacted with students from across the country and addressed their queries regarding examinations and the stress that comes with it.
The programme was live telecasted on Doordarshan, All India Radio, YouTube and all government websites. “As a prelude to the Prime Minister’s interaction with about 10 crore students on February 16 pertaining to managing the academic and examination stress has got an enthusiastic response from the students,” a senior human resource development (HRD) ministry official involved in the preparations told Hindustan Times. Pariksha Pe Charcha or Exam Ki Baat comes days after PM Modi launched his book “Exam Warriors“, in which simple guidelines have been compiled in a handy book for students to stay calm and stress-free during the examination.
Dance performance by students at 'Pariksha Par Charcha', an interactive session by PM Modi with students at #Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. pic.twitter.com/FD3ZErdL4g
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2018
The book also has anecdotes of Prime Minister’s growing up years. “Trying to become someone is a conventional path…. Take the road less travelled,” he says in this self-help guide. PM Modi tells students to be “warriors and not worriers”. He further says that a free mind is always helpful to get good marks in exams. In his last Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had asked students to share their thoughts and worries related to examination on MyGov app. Students were asked to share their queries using the hashtag #ExamWarriors.
Here are the highlights from Pariksha Pe Charcha:
- Concentration isn’t something that has to be specifically learned. Every person does concentrate on something or the other during the day, it may be while reading, hearing a song, talking to a friend, PM Narendra Modi said at Pariksha Pe Charcha in New Delhi.
- While addressing the students, PM Modi said, “You are not talking to the Prime Minister of India, you are talking to a friend, I am here as a student let us see how many marks will you give me out of 10. He also said students usually worship Goddess Saraswati, who is considered to be the goddess of knowledge. But on the day of exam, they worship Lord Hanuman.
- PM Modi suggested Yoga as a means of relieving stress. He talked about how different asanas can help in relaxing the mind and easing up the nervousness which gives a positive energy reduces stress. Modi has often spoken about the importance of yoga in his radio show as well.
- My young friends, always keep the student in you alive, self-confidence comes by challenging ourselves and working hard. We should always think of bettering ourselves, PM Modi said in the Talkatora stadium. Pre-recorded questions of students suffering from exam-related stress were also being played.
- The session started with Samiksha from Delhi, Harsh from Pune and Sanjana asking PM Modi the importance of self-confidence and tackling exam stress.