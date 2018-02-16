Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the students from all over India through his programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. The programme was live telecasted on Doordarshan, All India Radio, YouTube and all government websites. Pariksha Pe Charcha or Exam Ki Baat comes days after PM Modi launched his book "Exam Warriors", in which simple guidelines have been compiled in a handy book for students to stay calm and stress-free during the examination.

After successfully connecting with the common people through his ambitious ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi impressed the students of the country and give them tips on overcoming exam stress ahead of Class 10 and 12 board examinations on Friday. PM Modi reached out to 10 crore students from Delhi’s Talkatora stadium at 11 am in a live telecast. In ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha‘, which is an extension of his ‘charcha’ theme, PM Modi interacted with students from across the country and addressed their queries regarding examinations and the stress that comes with it.

"As a prelude to the Prime Minister's interaction with about 10 crore students on February 16 pertaining to managing the academic and examination stress has got an enthusiastic response from the students," a senior human resource development (HRD) ministry official involved in the preparations told Hindustan Times.

The book also has anecdotes of Prime Minister’s growing up years. “Trying to become someone is a conventional path…. Take the road less travelled,” he says in this self-help guide. PM Modi tells students to be “warriors and not worriers”. He further says that a free mind is always helpful to get good marks in exams. In his last Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had asked students to share their thoughts and worries related to examination on MyGov app. Students were asked to share their queries using the hashtag #ExamWarriors.

