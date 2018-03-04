In an attempt to keep the Congress party out of power in Meghalaya, the Bharatiya Janata Party, NPP, UDF including independent MLAs are mulling dawn ways to form the next government in the state. Going by latest developments, NPP has said that they are in talks with like-minded parties to form the government in the state.

Following Meghalaya’s Assembly Elections results 2018 ended up in hung Assembly, political parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, NPP, UDF including independent MLAs are running their brains and putting their efforts to form the government in the state. While the picture is currently hazy, as per reports and sources, a 5-party alliance including NPP, UDF, BJP, PDF and independent MLAs might claim to form the government in the state. The Assembly Election results ended up with Congress being the single largest party with 21 seats, following with NPP having 19 seats, UDF with 6 and BJP with only 2 seats.

According to latest developments, a five-party alliance is currently being discussed, which can approach the governor to form the government in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying its best efforts to somehow keep the Congress party out of the power and ending their 10-year-old rule in the state. Meanwhile, the Congress party, which has emerged as the single largest in the state has said that talks are on with like-minded parties so that they can form the government in the state.

Also Read: Victory after victory boosts our confidence: BJP president Amit Shah

Meanwhile, as per reports, UDF has already extended support to BJP. Speaking on the current development, BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “UDP has extended a support letter to us and we have discussed threadbare. It is just a matter of two hours, you will come to know everything, who will be the leader. Let it unfold officially in a dignified manner.” Further speaking on whether the BJP is having the upper hand in Meghalaya, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “How can we have upper hand? BJP has 2, upper hand will be NPP 19, followed by next upper hand UDP, they are 6. We are in discussion with PDF also. That is why at 5 pm we are going to meet governor with 29 members, that number will definitely go up.”

UDP has extended a support letter to us & we have discussed threadbare. It is just a matter of 2 hours, you will come to know everything, who will be the leader. Let it unfold officially in a dignified manner: Himanta Biswa Sarma #Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/vutWSpKfSz — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

“As a party we meet and discussed the formation of government. We all decided that we should form a non-Congress government, and we have decided that NPP government should be formed-led by Conrad Sangma as the CM,

” said Donkupar Roy, president of United Democratic Party (UDF) in Shillong.

As a party we meet and discussed formation of govt. We all decided we should form a non-Congress govt, and we have decided that NPP government should be formed led by Conrad Sangma as the CM: Donkupar Roy, president of United Democratic Party in Shillong #Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/gQUc8fSPk0 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

On the other hand, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who submitted his resignation today, while speaking on the current political scenario in Meghalaya said, “Respect mandate of the people. I met Governor and I have indicated that I will come back with letters of support from like-minded people. BJP has only 2 MLAs, how would they like to form the govt? They want to fire from the shoulder of other political parties.”

Respect mandate of the people. I met Governor& I have indicated that I will come back with letters of support from like-minded people. BJP has only 2 MLAs how would they like to form the govt? They want to fire from the shoulder of other political parties:Mukul Sangma in Shillong pic.twitter.com/9xk5bQYwYH — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

If in such the talked alliance forms the government in the state, NPP leader Conrad Sangma name is currently being speculated as party’s CM face. Meanwhile, both the BJP and NPP has said that the picture will be clear till Sunday evening about who will be forming the government in the state.

You will come to know at 5 pm: Conrad Sangma, NPP on being asked if #Meghalaya would get its first woman chief minister in Agatha Sangma pic.twitter.com/exLnwjeteQ — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

Also Read: Nehru and Patel responsible for India’s partition, not Jinnah: Farooq Abdullah

Also Read: People are fed up with BJP and Congress: Asaduddin Owaisi backs Telangana CM

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App